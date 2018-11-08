Eagles Men's and Women's Golf Both Finish Fourth at Firekeeper

MAYETTA, Kan. - The Central Methodist University men's and women's golf teams finished in fourth place after

the final day of the Baker Fall Invitational at Firekeeper Golf Course.

The men's team carded a 629 over the course of two days. Ty Lieberman finished in sixth place after scoring a 151 (+7). Nathaniel Oliver entered the clubhouse tied for ninth with a 155 (+11). Brad Howell came in 19th overall after shooting a 161 (+17) at the two-day tournament.

The women's team tallied a team score of 746. Alannah Hustead placed fifth overall after firing a 180 (+36). Kayla Esquivel improved 11 spots from Tuesday to finish seventh in the tournament after shooting a 181 (+37). Ashley Spaulding closed Wednesday tied for 15th with a two-day total of 190 (+46).

The Eagles will compete in the William Woods Fall Invitational on Oct. 1-2.