Eagles Released into the Wild

The World Bird Sanctuary worked with the department to rehabilitate the birds. The executive director of the sanctuary, Walter Crawford, explained the birds are immature eagles that were injured and treated at their hospital for six months.

"[They] have undergone complete treatment therapy and also exercise training," Crawford explained. "So they're ready to go. We're very excited about our partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Department of Natural Resources."

Missouri has the second largest wintering population of the bald eagle. One of the birds was released to the wild live during KOMU's noon broadcast.

Crawford says you never know what to expect when birds are returned to the wild, but Friday afternoon's release went perfectly. The birds were released near the Missouri River, which is a natural habitat for the bald eagle.