Eagles Swamp Rams in Season Opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Michael Vick rushed for 98 yards, LeSean McCoy scored twice and DeSean Jackson topped 100 yards receiving as the Philadelphia Eagles began their self-proclaimed Super Bowl drive with a 31-13 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.

The Eagles had 239 yards rushing and were 8 for 11 on third downs. The defense applied constant pressure and piled up five sacks, two by Justin Babin.

Darryl Tapp forced a fumble by Sam Bradford that led to an easy 56-yard touchdown return by Juqua Parker. Steven Jackson ran for a 47-yard score on the Rams' first play, but lasted only one more carry before leaving with a right leg injury for St. Louis. Sam Bradford left for X-rays on a finger of his throwing hand in the fourth quarter.