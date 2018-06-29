Eagles Track Teams Place Second at CMU Invite

FAYETTE, MO -- The Central Methodist men's and women's track and field teams each placed second in the Central Methodist Invitational on Friday. The meet was held at Davis Field.

On the men's side, Lucas Manring placed first in the 800-meter dash in a time of 1:50.89, posting a National "A" Qualifier and meet record. Jordan Kukal took first in the Discus Throw at 48.44 meters, posting a National "A" Qualifier, and first place in the Hammer Throw with a toss of 48.50 meters.

Dustin Menk finished in third place in the 400-meter hurdles. Josh Perry placed third in the Triple Jump with a mark of 13.43 meters. Cody Cross took second in the Javelin Throw at 44.70 meters.



For the women's team, Kaitlyn Loeffler finished first in the 5,00-meter Racewalk in a time of 29:49.77, which set a new school record. Kelly Klusmeyer took first place in the Discus Throw with a toss of 42.62 meters, posting a National "B" Qualifier.

The 4 x 800 Meter Relay Team of of Hailey Breusch, Adrianna Romero, Katie Olvera and Amber Beaverson took first place in a time of 10:17.35. Kate Fulton finished in first place in the High Jump after clearing 1.60 meters.

Nisha McCoy took second place in the High Jump at 1.60 meters. Shelby Garrigus placed third in the Long Jump at 5.22 meters. Rebeca Barajas came in third in the Triple Jump with a mark of 11.35 meters, posting a National "B" Qualifier. Melissa Morrow got second place in the Hammer Throw at 43.21 meters.

Central Methodist will participate in the Saint Louis University Invitational on Saturday, April 14.