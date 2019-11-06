Ealy Named SEC Defensive Line Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, AL. - The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Junior Mizzou linebacker Kony Ealy has been named the Defensive Line Player of the Week. Ealy is the second Tiger this season to receive the award after fellow junior Markus Golden received the honor for his performance on Sept. 7 against Toledo.

On a 3rd-and-3 from Missouri's 46 yard line, Ealy leaped into the air to knock down Nate Sudfeld's pass, only to come down with the ball in his hands. He then raced 49 yards into Indiana's end zone to extend Mizzou's lead to 28-14. The interception was the first of his career.

Ealy finished the game with two pass break ups and a solo tackle. He now leads the team in pass break ups on the season with four.