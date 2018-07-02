Earleywine Wins No. 300 at Mizzou

COLUMBIA -- No. 8 Mizzou turned away Evansville twice to earn seventh-year head coach Ehren Earleywine his 300th victory as the Tigers' leader on Wednesday at University Field.

Seniors Chelsea Thomas and Nicole Hudson pitched complete games, with Thomas who is 5-1, striking out 10 and surrendering just two hits in the 3-1 win in game one of the doubleheader.

Hudson, 4-0, followed with her third complete game performance of the season, striking out six Purple Ace batters in Mizzou's 4-3 victory in the second game.

Second inning action of game one saw Thomas surpass 1,000 career strikeouts with her third punchout of the contest.

The wins improved Mizzou's overall record to 12-2, while Evansville dropped to 6-11 overall.

Mizzou next hits the road for its first Southeastern Conference road trip, visiting Ole Miss for a three-game series from Friday, March 15 - Sunday, March 17 at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

Mizzou and the Rebels begin with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday before a 2 p.m. start on Saturday. The series will close with a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.