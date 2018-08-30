Early bird tickets for Roots N Blues N BBQ available

COLUMBIA - Early bird tickets became available Monday for Roots N Blues N BBQ festival. The early bird prices includes single day tickets, weekend tickets, and VIP tickets. They will be available through May 15.

The 10th annual festival will be held at Stephens Lake Park Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Tickets can be puchased online at festival's website, Vinyl Renaissance box office, or at the MSA/GPC student box office on the MU campus.

Early bird ticket prices:

Friday $45

Saturday $55

Sunday $45

Weekend $99

VIP Whole Hog Weekend $250

VIP Platinum Pig Weekend $525

The festival also offers a military discount courtesy of Veterans United Home Loans and the discount will only be available online.