Early Morning Crash Kills Teen

AUDRAIN COUNTY - An early-morning car accident killed a teenager and sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 18-year-old Michael Cunningham, of Mexico, was killed after the car he was riding in traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and slid into a tree around 4:30 a.m Friday.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Jesse Smith, of Mexico, was seriously injured and life flighted to University Hospital.

The accident occurred on County Road 355, north of State Route 15.

The Highway Patrol said neither man was wearing a seat belt.