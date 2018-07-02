Early Morning Fire

The initial call reported that the fire was somewhere in a duplex on Millbrook Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the lower level, started fighting it from the inside and the blaze was put out within minutes.

"Firefighters entered the house through the front door and had the fire under control very quickly. The fire was contained in the kitchen," said Division Chief Gale Blomenkamp in the press release.

One of the occupants left some food cooking while he went upstairs for a moment and returned to see that the grease had caught fire. After unsuccessful attempts to extinguish the fire, the tenants, three adult and two children, left the house unharmed.

About 28 firefighters, six fire trucks and one EMT crew were on the scene for an hour and a half. Damages are estimated at $20,000.