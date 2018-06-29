Early Morning Fire Causes Moderate Damage

COLUMBIA - Members of the Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire early Friday morning.

A basement fire was reported around 2 a.m. Friday morning at a house on Dunbar Drive in Columbia. When crews arrived they found a working structure fire.

There were three people living in the home at the time of the fire. Two people lived upstairs and one in the basement. However, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The preliminary damage estimate is set at $20,000.