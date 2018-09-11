Early Morning Fire Damages Multiple Apartment Units

Wednesday, June 04 2014
By: John Guminski, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department fought a fire for one-and-a-half hours Wednesday morning.

At 4:06 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to an apartment complex fire at 3700 Woodrail on the Green. They arrived to heavy fire coming from the roof of one of the two middle units in the complex.

High winds led to rapid fire spread resulting in damage to all four connected units. The majority of the damage was contained to the two homes in the middle of the complex.

Eleven units from the Columbia Fire Department responded, along with two units from the Boone County Fire Protection District.

One firefighter was transported to University Hospital with a minor injury. He has since been released.

Elane Blodgett lives in the neighborhood and she responded to the call of action.

"We were just trying to help the people who had been thrown out of their homes because of the fire. We went back and got them some blankets and some clothes," she said.

The fire is currently being investigated. No cause or damage estimate is currently available.

