Early Morning Gunfire in Columbia Injures Woman

COLUMBIA - According to Columbia Police, gunfire seriously injured a 22-year-old woman early Sunday morning. An ambulance brought the woman to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting happened sometime before 2 a.m. in the area of the 900 block of Business Loop 70 East. Officers arrived on the scene at 1:51 a.m. with the knowledge that two vehicles had fired at each other.

Police found the injured woman at the location of the shooting as well as used ammunition casings.

The vehicles were described as a white SUV and a gray passenger car. The Criminal Investigation Division has responded and is investigating.