Early Morning Shooting

1 decade 10 months 1 week ago Friday, August 31 2007 Aug 31, 2007 Friday, August 31, 2007 11:05:31 AM CDT August 31, 2007 in News

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Clark Avenue at 5:20 a.m. Police say a 26-year-old

THE SHOOTING TOOK PLACE IN THE 400 BLOCK OF CLARK AVENUE AROUND 5:20 THIS MORNING.

POLICE SAY AN UNKNOWN BLACK MALE SHOT A 26 YEAR OLD JEFFERSON CITY MAN.

THE VICTIM'S WOUNDS ARE NOT LIFE THREATENING AT THIS TIME.

THE JEFFERSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION CAN CALL THE JEFFERSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 573-659-TIPS.

