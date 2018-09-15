Early Morning Shooting in Jefferson City Leaves One Injured

JEFFERSON CITY - Police have arrested a man in connection to an early morning shooting Friday that left one person injured.

Terrell Williams, 34, was taken into custody by Jefferson City police for assault and armed criminal action following Friday's shooting.

Jefferson City Police Captain Bob Cynova said officers received a call around 2:30 a.m. about shots fired near the 1900 block of Saratoga Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a victim in the street with a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim, 40-year-old Darren Carter, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital by ambulance and transported to University Hospital via helicopter for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Williams was arrested and taken to Cole County Jail.

Police believe a domestic disturbance led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.