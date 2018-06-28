Early morning structure fire damages a condemned home in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Fire crews put out a structure fire at a condemned house on 4th Avenue off Providence Road in Columbia Monday morning.

The Columbia Fire Department confirmed the house was empty and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Reports show fire crews responded to the fire around 5:40 a.m. They also showed 12 units were dispatched to the scene.

North Providence Road was closed southbound, north of 4th Avenue. Boone County Joint Communications had recommended drivers avoid Providence from Business Loop 70 to Worley Street.

The fire department estimated $20,000 in damages.

The Fire Marshal's Divison recieved a lightning strike data report Monday morning and shows over one hundred lightning strikes in a five mile radius from the home.

Fire investigators continue to compare the data with fire patterns in the structure to determine the cause of the fire.