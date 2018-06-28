Early Morning Tornado Takes Lives

The tornado struck shortly after midnight. Emergency crews found the bodies of Kent Ensor and Kristy Secrease just hours later. The 44-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

"When they told us that there had been a tornado, or supposed a tornado and the two people were killed, we just couldn't believe it you know, because we didn't have that kind of wind or damage at my house," family friend Robert Hatton said.

Family and friends arrived at the site to mourn and to help clean up.

"One thing about Monroe County is it's a close knit county," Associate Commissioner Glen Turner said. "The community's pulled together, people pull together, and that's our biggest resource is the people."

The tornado destroyed the mobile home and carried the frame almost a mile. Experts say this kind of severe weather is not new for this area at this time of the year.

"These cases have occurred in the past," Ron Przyblinski of the National Weather Service said. "This is nothing new, and we're at that second season right now. I worry about the later part of this month and the first part of November."

Przybylinski says these type of tornados hop and skip.

Flowers just outside the destroyed mobile home still stand. Even the tree lines remain practically untouched in the aftermath of this deadly tornado. The National Weather Service estimate the winds were 111 to 135 miles per hour.