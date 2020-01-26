Early Survey Results Offer Insight on Crime in Mid-Missouri

Wednesday, September 25 2013
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

The Crime in Your Community survey by KOMU 8 News is showing crime is a significant concern among early respondents.

The issue is far outpacing the economy, politics, public policy and education in the poll's ranking system.

More than 200 people have participated in the survey so far, many of them specifically pointing to gang violence and shootings as worrisome.

The survey asks for opinions on the causes and effects of crime, and how the media covers it. The survey will be active through Sept. 30. KOMU 8 News encourages all mid-Missouri residents to participate below.

