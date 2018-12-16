Early voting initiative may miss Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri proposal to create one of the nation's most expansive early voting periods appears to have fallen short of the number of initiative petition signatures needed to make the November ballot.

An Associated Press analysis of tallies by Missouri's local election authorities shows the proposed constitutional amendment on early voting lacks enough valid signatures of registered voters in all but two of the state's eight congressional districts.

To qualify for the ballot, initiatives must get signatures equal to 8 percent of the votes cast in the last gubernatorial election in at least six of the congressional districts.

That threshold appears to have been met by supporters of a separate initiative that would curb teacher tenure protections and require public schools to evaluate personnel based on student performance data.