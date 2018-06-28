Earnest Ross Files Restraining Order Against Teammate

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News learned Wednesday that former Missouri Basketball guard Earnest Ross filed a restraining order April 2 against his former teammate, James Zach Price.

In the restraining order, Ross wrote, "I feel threatened by this activity and violated. He endangered my life and not only me and others around me. All I want is to feel safe."

Price was arrested twice April 3 - once for suspected third degree assault and third degree domestic assault and a second time for second degree assault and second degree domestic assault.

According to the police report, Price followed Ross and his girlfriend in his own vehicle to Stadium Boulevard where police said he then blocked and rammed Ross's vehicle with his own. Police said Price exited his vehicle to confront Ross and hit him in the face. The girlfriend involved attempted to intervene but police said she was pushed to the ground.

In the restraining order filed by Ross, the relationship between Ross and Price is listed as "good friends." Ross accuses Price of stalking, harassment, and attempting to cause physical harm.

Ross requested Price be ordered to keep 100 feet away from him.

Ross further described what he said happened, stating, "Wreckless driving near car, hit my car a few times. Was following me and trying to steer me off the road. Tried to harm me and put me in danger. He performed illegal traffic violations in order to harm me and my vehicle. Followed me while I was going to police station. My girlfriend was also in the vehicle."

Price was released from the Boone County Jail and has been suspended indefinitely from the Missouri Basketball team.

Ross has completed his final season on the basketball team.