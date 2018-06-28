Earth Day Celebrated One Week Late

JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Natural Resources hosted the 17th annual Earth Day celebration Friday at the Capitol. The event took place one week later than the traditional Earth Day due to its falling on Good Friday last week. More than 1300 fifth grade students thoughout the state were invited to learn about the environment and the importance of protecting it.

Susan Bloomer from the Department of Natural Resources said, "Earth day is about making people aware of things that they can do to protect the environment and protect their natural resources."

The Capitol grounds were filled with informational booths, games and other activities for students to engage in throughout the day.

Ashland resident Chaz Nickolaus said, "I think this is a great learning opportunity and we love being out here. We are having a great time."

Bloomer also said the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will begin planning next year's Earth Day celebration at the end of this summer.