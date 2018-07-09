Earth Rally Celebrates Peace

COLUMBIA - More than 100 mid-Missourians gathered at First Christian church to celebrate peace on Saturday.

The third annual Earthdance celebration in Columbia was one of 200 locations for the celebrations which take place in 50 countries across the world at the same time each year.

Columbia's event is the only one in Missouri. Tamera Shupert Gonzalez says even though this year's event didn't have as big of a turnout compared with past years, it was still a success.

"There was a football game and also we're indoors this year so it would be a lot better to have it outside. Um, but I always feel like we're just holding this space for peace."

Event organizers say a few things improved this year despite the lower turnout.

This Columbia Earthdance did bring more vendors and entertainment than in past years.