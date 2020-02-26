Earthquake Practice
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri emergency responders will be among those practicing their response to a fake earthquake beginning tomorrow. Officials say the public probably won't notice the drills. They will be conducted over three days. They include tabletop exercises but also practice in the field. The exercises relate to a mock 7.7 magnitude earthquake along the New Madrid fault. The a network of deep cracks in the earth's surface runs from southern Illinois to northeastern Arkansas.
