Earthquake Practice

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Monday, June 18 2007 Jun 18, 2007 Monday, June 18, 2007 2:38:41 PM CDT June 18, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri emergency responders will be among those practicing their response to a fake earthquake beginning tomorrow. Officials say the public probably won't notice the drills. They will be conducted over three days. They include tabletop exercises but also practice in the field. The exercises relate to a mock 7.7 magnitude earthquake along the New Madrid fault. The a network of deep cracks in the earth's surface runs from southern Illinois to northeastern Arkansas.

More News

Grid
List

Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bernie Sanders faced a torrent of attacks Tuesday night during a raucous debate that tested the Democratic... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 8:20:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Heroes Outreach Program providing help to veterans
Heroes Outreach Program providing help to veterans
JEFFERSON CITY - One group of former service men and women is making a difference across the state providing help... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 8:10:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Upgrades to help prevent power outages during storms in Jefferson City
Upgrades to help prevent power outages during storms in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - New technology installed by Ameren could provide more responsive service if severe weather comes to Jefferson City.... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 6:45:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Columbia neighborhood watch still relevant in reducing crime
Columbia neighborhood watch still relevant in reducing crime
COLUMBIA - Columbia neighborhood watch is still relevant despite social media and sites like Nextdoor. Neighborhood watch programs encourage... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 5:51:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe files to run for election
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe files to run for election
JEFFERSON CITY - Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe today filed to run for election in 2020. Kehoe has served as... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 5:12:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

City of Columbia prepares for possible snow and slickness
City of Columbia prepares for possible snow and slickness
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia Public Works plow crews are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, to prepare for possible... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 4:54:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Bill requires parents be notified about sexual orientation discussion in schools
Bill requires parents be notified about sexual orientation discussion in schools
JEFFERSON CITY— Tuesday at the Missouri State Capitol, representatives heard testimony from people in regards to a house bill that... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 3:25:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Galloway and Parson file for governor's race, disagree on Medicaid
Galloway and Parson file for governor's race, disagree on Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and Auditor Nicole Galloway filed to run for governor on Tuesday. It was... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 2:26:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

From law to leadership: Mike Middleton's legacy in Columbia's Black history
From law to leadership: Mike Middleton's legacy in Columbia's Black history
COLUMBIA -- The Civil Rights Movement was a time of racially charged protests and marches. Some activists took to the... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 2:10:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Vaping trends switch during investigation into Juul Labs advertising
Vaping trends switch during investigation into Juul Labs advertising
COLUMBIA - Missouri joined 38 other states in an investigation into Juul Labs on Tuesday. Those states are looking into... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 1:59:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Columbia College lays off 49 employees nationwide, 25 in Columbia
Columbia College lays off 49 employees nationwide, 25 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced Tuesday it is laying off 49 employees across the nation, including 25 at its Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 12:59:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Donors relieve Tolton debt
Donors relieve Tolton debt
COLUMBIA- An announcement from Bishop Shawn McKnight at Father Tolton today revealed the school's $6.2 million-dollar debt will be completely... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 11:46:00 AM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Missouri joins multi-state investigation of JUUL
Missouri joins multi-state investigation of JUUL
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri joined a bipartisan, multistate investigation of JUUL Labs on Tuesday, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 11:33:00 AM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Studies show owning a pet may help with anxiety
Studies show owning a pet may help with anxiety
(CNN) -- Snuggling next to my kitties while their furry chests softly rumble is a proven antidote to the day's... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 9:16:39 AM CST February 25, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Man connected to deadly Columbia home invasion arrested
Man connected to deadly Columbia home invasion arrested
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man connected to a deadly shooting during a home invasion in Columbia in early February.... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 8:17:28 AM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Three arrested during Fulton traffic stop
Three arrested during Fulton traffic stop
FULTON - Three people were arrested in Fulton Tuesday morning after one person fled from a traffic stop. A... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 8:03:00 AM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Bills would give voting rights back to former prisoners
Bills would give voting rights back to former prisoners
JEFFERSON CITY - In the state of Missouri, incarcerated or formerly incarcerated residents are unable to vote. There is... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 9:42:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

EmVP: Volunteers help clear a path to independent living
EmVP: Volunteers help clear a path to independent living
COLUMBIA - When snow falls in mid-Missouri, the sounds of shovels scraping across the driveway mean freedom to Larry Shinn.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 9:33:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in Continuous News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 31°
9am 32°
10am 33°
11am 34°