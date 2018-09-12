Earthquake Shakes Wide Area of S. California

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 has shaken a wide area of Southern California.

The U.S. Geological Survey's automated monitoring system places the epicenter in the desert near Anza, about 100 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

The late morning quake was felt sharply in the local area. It was also felt in downtown Los Angeles and in Orange County.