Earthquake Training For Nat'l Guard

The drills they're doing are called Operation Cracked Earth. The Guard is testing its ability to communicate with civilian emergency responders and other military units if an earthquake were to strike. Major General King Sidwell said the Missouri National Guard will automatically mobilize if an earthquake registering 6.5 or higher on the Richter scale should strike. Exercises began Friday and ended yesterday in Poplar Bluff, St. Louis County and Jefferson City.