East Broadway and Orr Street blocked off for nighttime maintenance

COLUMBIA - Drivers will need to find an alternative route from E Broadway for part of the week.

Crews will resurface East Broadway and Orr Street during a mill and overlay process. The streets will be blocked off from 7 p.m., to 7 a.m., between June 27-30.

Columbia Public Works Public Information Officer Barry Dalton said the resurfacing was necessary for Broadway.

"It may not have been the worst rating, but because of the level of traffic on it, it got the highest level of maintenance that's needed," Dalton said.

Public Works scheduled the maintenance to be done at the beginning of the week in order to leave the road open for the Fourth of July.

"Hopefully it will be done, but if it's not the workers will stop working and then the streets will be completely opened during the holiday weekend from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday and then they'll start working again Tuesday night if they have to," Dalton said.

Business will stay open, but parking on Broadway will be blocked off because of the construction.

"Usually mill and overlay is done during the day, but since it is such a busy commercial area it makes more sense to close the street and do it at night," Dalton said.