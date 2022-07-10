VIENNA - A pro-abortion rights rally occurred at the Maries County Government Office Sunday afternoon.
It was part of a larger movement called The East Central Missouri Pro-choice Day of Action. People organizing the event encouraged peaceful protesting across central Missouri. Those who attended protested the recent SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
John Kiehne, a Democratic candidate running for Missouri state senate, organized the regional event with help from volunteers such as Bernadette Holzer.
Holzer, a Democratic candidate running for state house, planned the protest in Vienna roughly a week ago.
She said it's important to show people in predominantly Republican regions that there are candidates willing to fight for women's rights and abortion access.
"Even in these small rural areas, there are some of us out there that are fighting for you and our rights. Even though these are small, little, tiny rural towns, there are democrats everywhere that are concerned about this and care about this, and are really willing to fight for this," she said.
Vienna, specifically, has a population of roughly 897 people with about 80% of residents eligible to vote.
Holzer encourages people to vote when they can.
"We need people to get out there and start voting for it strongly. We can do it peacefully, but we need to use our voices and we need to get loud."
The overturning of Roe v. Wade is not only a political matter, but a personal matter as well for Holzer.
The moment she heard about the supreme court decision she was on a camping trip with a few young women, one of which is her 17 year old daughter.
Her daughter said she was concerned about what she would do if she became pregnant.
"She does not have those choices over her own bodily autonomy anymore," Holzer said.
Missouri's trigger ban does not explicitly prohibit the use of birth control or emergency contraception, but some local hospitals are reviewing their prescribing policies.
Missouri was the first state to end all abortions on June 24, 2022 with an exception for cases of medical emergency.
Holzer is the only democratic candidate running in the 143rd district. There are three Republican candidates including Chris Davis, Phillip Lohmann, and Bennie Cook.
Davis has advocated to fully abolish abortion rights according to his Facebook page.
He has additionally discussed a shared custody presumption where parents share 50/50 time with their children.