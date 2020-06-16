East leg of I-70 Drive Southeast closed for roundabout construction
COLUMBIA— The east leg of Interstate-70 Drive Southeast will close for construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Keene Street and I-70 Drive Southeast starting Monday, according to a statement from the City of Columbia Public Works department.
Access to and from Keene Street will be maintained throughout the project with some lane restrictions, according to the statement. The east side of the closure will remain accessible via the St. Charles Road Exit on I-70. The goal is to complete the project by fall 2020.
The project was approved by the Columbia City Council in 2018 and is estimated to cost about $832,000, with 50% of the funding coming from a Missouri Department of Transportation cost-share program.
