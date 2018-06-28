East Meets West

It's an annual tradition and a week long celebration.It's Korea week on MU's campus. It's almost half over but there are still opportunites to have fun.Tomorrow, there will be a children's talent show starting at 7:00 p.m.Thursday there will be a panel discussion beginning at 12:30 p.m. The topic is prospects for Korean unification.And later that evening at 7:00p.m, there's a screening of the Korean movie The Host.All events are free of charge.