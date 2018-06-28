East St. Louis Homicides

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

EAST ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in East St. Louis are investigating the deaths of two men, which bring that city's homicide total to 16 so far this year. Officers responded to a report of shots being fired Thursday and found Jerry Hardaway with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. He would have turned 19 on Saturday. While technicians were investigating the crime scene, a second man was found in the area. East St. Louis Assistant Police Chief Lenzie Stewart says Allison Childrous was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Stewart says investigators are trying to determine if the two killings are connected.