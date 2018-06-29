Eastbound I-70 Shut Down Near Mile Marker 119

BOONE COUNTY - Both eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 119 mile marker are temporarily closed due to an overturned 18 wheeler.

Columbia-Boone County Joint Communications is reporting the right driving lane of eastbound I-70 near mile marker 119 will be closed for at least 3 hours.

An eyewitness said the accident occured just west of the Midway truck stop in Boone County.

Traffic is backed up for as much as 15 miles to the west of the accident scene.

The witness also said clean up crews are clearing debris from the accident.