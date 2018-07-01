Eastbound to Southbound I-70 to Reopen in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY - The eastbound to southbound I-70 bridge in the northeast corner of the Downtown Loop is scheduled to reopen by morning rush hour early Thursday, May 16.

MoDOT closed the route in late April to redeck the bridge. The closure required rerouting eastbound I-70 traffic in the Downtown area to the west side and then along the south side of the loop. Eastbound I-70 will resume routing along the north side, then the east side of the loop by 6 a.m. Thursday morning, weather permitting.

Work continues on northbound to westbound I-70 in the northeast corner of the Downtown Loop. MoDOT expects that bridge and route to reopen late this month.

