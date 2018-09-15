Easter Festivities Taking Place Across Mid-Missouri

MID-MISSOURI - Easter festivities are occurring throughout Mid-Missouri this weekend, and here is a list of some of the events.

There's a fish fry in Columbia on Friday morning for Good Friday at St. Paul's Church on Park Avenue. Catfish and coleslaw are on the menu. It begins at 10:30 a.m.

An Easter egg hunt will take place in Douglass Park on Saturday. There will be two separate hunts for different age groups. There will also be face painting and pinning the Easter eggs in the basket. The hunt will begin at noon.

There's also an Easter egg hunt in Fulton on Saturday from 11:30 to 1 at the Whitlow Pavilion. The event is free and open to the public.

Finally, another Easter egg hunt will happen in Ashland. It starts at 1 p.m. at the Ashland City Park.