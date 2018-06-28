Easter Freeze

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JOPLIN (AP) - The spring freeze that hit Missouri in April cost state agriculture at least $400 million. Climatologist Pat Guinan said that is his conservative estimate. Guinan is with the University of Missouri Extension Service. He said the freeze was unprecedented in 110 years of record keeping. Part of what made it so damaging was the fact that it followed two weeks of unusually warm weather that caused vegetation to grow. The Easter freeze affected very county in the state. Guinan said his survey of the records found that only one other freeze came close in terms of damage. That was on Armistice Day in 1940. No spring freeze on record exceeded the devastation and loss reported in April.