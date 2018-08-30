Eastern Missouri man accused in second fatal wreck in a year

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - An eastern Missouri man was accused in connection with his second fatal wreck in the past year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 25-year-old Derrell Edward Dean Hall of Winfield was charged Monday in St. Charles County with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Those counts are related to a wreck early Saturday that killed 44-year-old motorcyclist Jason Julian of St. Charles. Police said Hall was speeding at the time and drove through a stop sign.

The newspaper said Hall also was previously charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in connection with an October crash that killed the 22-year-old mother of his child.

Online court records didn't show whether Hall had an attorney in the latest case.