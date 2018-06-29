Eastern Missouri man admits drunkenly causing deadly wreck

UNION (AP) — An eastern Missouri man faces sentencing next month after having admitted in court that he recklessly caused a 2014 car accident that killed a teenager waiting for a school bus.

The Washington Missourian reports that 24-year-old Ethan Humphries of Londell has pleaded guilty in Franklin County to an involuntary manslaughter count.

Prosecutors dropped counts of second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Authorities have said 15-year-old St. Clair High School sophomore Donnie Tipton was waiting for a school bus at the end of his driveway along a highway when a drunken Humphries' car left the road and hit him, then overturned.

Humphries' guilty pleas were "open" ones, meaning his possible sentence has not been negotiated with prosecutors and that the judge will decide that matter.