Eastern Missouri Man Shot by Deputies

TROY (AP) - An eastern Missouri man is hospitalized but expected to survive after being shot by deputies. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 30-year-old Troy man was threatening suicide early Friday. When Lincoln County deputies arrived at his home he allegedly pointed a shotgun at them.

Deputies ordered the man to drop the gun, but say he shot at them. They returned fire. Maj. Kurt Venneman says one deputy was injured, possibly from shotgun pellets, but the injury is not serious.

Charges are expected to be filed against the shooter. No one else was in the home at the time of the shooting. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.