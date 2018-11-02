Eastern Missouri postal worker sentenced for diverting mail

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former postal worker from eastern Missouri was sentenced to four years in prison in a conspiracy to divert mail.

Twenty-three-year-old Quentin Cook, of Florissant, was sentenced Wednesday after a three-day trial in federal court.

Prosecutors say Cook and three other people who worked at the Network Distribution Center in Hazelwood changed the addresses on some mail in order to send it to themselves. The packages included clothing, marijuana, electronics and pottery.

The other three men have already pleaded guilty. Two were sentenced to two years in prison and third is awaiting sentencing.