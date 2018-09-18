Eastern Missouri woman accused of boyfriend's stabbing death

MOSCOW MILLS (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death during a dispute last weekend at their home.

Prosecutors in Lincoln County charged 42-year-old Lori Pults on Monday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She remained jailed Tuesday without bond.

Investigators say Pults called 911 on Sunday night to report that she had stabbed 45-year-old Clifford Craig Jr. at their home near Moscow Mills.

Authorities say Pults reported that Craig cut her arm with a kitchen knife, but she managed to get that knife from him and later stabbed him twice in the chest while she said he pretended to be asleep in a recliner.

Online court records don't show whether Pults has an attorney. She does not have a listed home telephone number.