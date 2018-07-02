Eastern Mo. Teacher Charged With Statutory Rape

HANNIBAL (AP) - A former eastern Missouri teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student will seek to have his $100,000 cash only bond lowered during a hearing later this month.

The Hannibal Courier-Post (http://bit.ly/FOZ7k8 ) reported that Randy Shepard was arrested March 9. The former Palmyra High School teacher and assistant football coach is charged with second-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory sodomy and sexual contact with student by teacher.

Shepard's attorney, Eric Bond, submitted a motion to reduce Shepard's bond during a hearing Friday. But Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Tom Redington objected, in part because the motion was filed just before court proceedings began.

The case was continued to March 26. The hearing will take place at the Marion County Courthouse in Hannibal.