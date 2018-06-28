Echo Bluff State Park to open July 30

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Jay Nixon announced today that the Echo Bluff State Park in Shannon County will officially be open to the public on July 30.

The 430-acre park will be open year-round for families to experience the Missouri Ozarks and the Current River. The daily features of the park are free of charge.

The park will feature cabins with modern amenities, picnic and event shelters, an amphitheater and eight miles of trails for hiking and biking.

Echo Bluff State Park is Missouri's newest state park.