Eckersley Says E-mails Were Monitored

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former staff attorney for Governor Blunt says his personal e-mail account was monitored without his permission after he was fired. Blunt officials are strongly denying the charge by former deputy legal counsel Scott Eckersley. Eckersley says he was fired in late September because he objected to Blunt's policy of deleting e-mails that Eckersley considered public documents. Blunt officials say Eckersley was doing shoddy legal work and conducting personal work on office time. Eckersley says he has no idea how Blunt officials obtained his personal e-mails, which were written after he left the governor's office. A spokesman for Blunt says the e-mails were forwarded from Eckersley's personal account to his work account at the governor's office.