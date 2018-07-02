Eclipse live blog: photos and video from the field
COLUMBIA - Clouds dissipated enough for many people in mid-Missouri to get a good view of the total solar eclipse. Crowds gathered at Cosmo Park cheered as the moon covered the sun and the solar corona appeared.
Thousand of people gathered at meeting points around the region, including Jefferson City, Gans Creek Recreation Area, Boonville and Fulton.
Viewer photos and video appear below in reverse chronological order with the newest on top. You can see more images in our viewer photo gallery.
What did you think about totality? @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/ElCAmrbE67— Stephanie Sandoval (@newsbysteph) August 21, 2017
Fulton High School students enjoyed time watching the #TotalEclipse. Squeals, claps & cheering could be heard during totality @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EvmjI3vvPv— Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 21, 2017
Welcomed Cornerstone students to Naval Observatory to witness the wonder of our universe in motion. Fun & educational event! #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/gFl7W5MuJ4— Vice President Pence (@VP) August 21, 2017
Exciting to watch the total eclipse with @potus today! #Eclipse2017 ?? pic.twitter.com/85Y8R4yJU7— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 21, 2017
What did you think about totality? @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/5ahrv7hJ4w— Stephanie Sandoval (@newsbysteph) August 21, 2017
More spectacular photos of the total solar eclipse from Boonville, Mo. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5THVFsggWF— Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017
The #SolarEclipse2017 was pretty amazing! #comoeclipse pic.twitter.com/lKwD6yuu3m— Kristin Marema (@KSwim33) August 21, 2017
Clouds moved away just in time for totality #SolarEclipse #EclipseDay #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/7avZfpaak4— Nathan Harness (@Nathan_Harness) August 21, 2017
Lots of learning happing in and outside the classroom today!#ShowMeEclipse #SolarEclipse17 #ICAngels #GodIsGood pic.twitter.com/bDorYSl6Qh— I.C. Catholic School (@icschooljc) August 21, 2017
Traffic was backed up for a little bit at Cosmo Park, but it's starting to clear. Next stop for me is I-70 ??#ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
My fav part of #eclipse: public spaces filled w/people, talking science, sharing telescopes, experiencing wonder of the universe. #SciComm— Tessa Hill (@Tessa_M_Hill) August 21, 2017
The owner of a kettle-corn food truck says today has been great for business. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/CmFnYB6XuE— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
#ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/PDruqH8K4h— Laura Gadbois (@Gadsgirl02) August 21, 2017
The camera on the left was used for landscape shots of the eclipse and the two on the right were for close ups. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fV0F1SpLQs— Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) August 21, 2017
@KOMUnews It was AWESOME site to see, I do remember the 1979 eclipse, I was 16 years old. Hopefully everyone got to see it!!!— Esperanza Lopez (@Esperan12809205) August 21, 2017
Li Chen, a student at @Mizzou, had three cameras set up to take pictures of the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/cnQBfFnZfA— Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) August 21, 2017
Swartz also allowed me to use her pin-hole camera. It really works. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qTpCaPHQoO— Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) August 21, 2017
Steven Guy from Minneapolis said nothing could have fully prepared him for the experience of totality. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/hLFPsbwOXL— Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017
Three-year-old Astrid is decked out in her NASA shirt for the #TotalEclipse. Her dad worked on the Arkansas BalloonSAT. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/eHQTqPssKr— Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 21, 2017
Kaseem says, "It was going peek-a-boo," about the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Pq4PI8kPf8— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
Cicadas chirped, people cheered and the columns lit up as the moon crossed over the sun above Francis Quadrangle. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rVwbK00vod— Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) August 21, 2017
My best image during #ShowMeEclipse came just after totality @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ALeyvKmvZq— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) August 21, 2017
The quad burst into cheers, the cicadas came to life, bats started flying and the whole thing was surreal and beautiful. #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/cUIN0fPekI— Rachel Wegner (@rachelannwegner) August 21, 2017
Cheers were heard across Columbia as the moon and not the clouds covered the sun at the moment of totality. #Eclipse2017 #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/4t6wweZIjS— Charles Minshew (@charlesminshew) August 21, 2017
Another from just after totality in Missouri #Eclipse2017 #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/7q8Cp0yVkT— Will Slaton (@wslaton) August 21, 2017
#showmeeclipse (Great) Grandpa Bob Shryock seeing his first total solar eclipse at age 93. pic.twitter.com/avMImSBLql— Shana Farr (@shanafarr) August 21, 2017
There are still plenty of people staying around for the rest of the #ShowMeEclipse after totality @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0cbjkc80SK— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 21, 2017
#ShowMeEclipse 99% doesn't even come close to touching totality pic.twitter.com/GH0pj0SZde— Andrew Perez (@andrewscperez) August 21, 2017
Totality at #TheZou— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 21, 2017
??????????????????#Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/9D6ZYHUudI
#ShowMeEclipse?? pic.twitter.com/irEPwEiPXC— Carli (@CCoffman09) August 21, 2017
Crowds are starting to clear at Cosmo Park, but some are sticking around for live music that starts in a little. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jClkh9aGbT— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
Dan Heckler from Columbus, Ohio, got this picture right before the total eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jNLLWMPtFy— Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017
#ShowMeEclipse Just a shot from my porch. pic.twitter.com/nCjeZs4pFN— Bruce Levine (@BruceAlanLevine) August 21, 2017
Look at the difference in the brightness of the sky during and after the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Kw2M60e1zB— Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017
If you ever have a chance to be in a #pathoftotality, I highly recommend it. Five stars. #showmeeclipse pic.twitter.com/CaB5WCaDXs— Jen Lee Reeves (@jenleereeves) August 21, 2017
Big moment for #cicadas. #ShowMeEclipse #Eclipse2017— Pete Bland (@xblandx) August 21, 2017
Jesse Dome shining brightly during totality. Amazing experience! ??????@Mizzou @MizzouAlumni #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/v8ZRtZQour— Todd McCubbin (@MizzouTodd) August 21, 2017
That was AMAZING! #ShowMeEclipse #SolarEclipse2017— Karen Harbert (@karenharbert) August 21, 2017
...more #eclipse photos from our friend @JesseMenczer. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/hVICWARhmM— Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) August 21, 2017
And we have totality in Jefferson City! #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/kfuNW4JXeP— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 21, 2017
Five minute countdown compared with totality. Animal behavior at the Godon household indicates lunar attraction!#eclipse2017 #CoMoEclipse pic.twitter.com/mErVD2yBtY— Janet Godon (@JanetGodonCPRD) August 21, 2017
Many people are eager to snap a pic of this once in a lifetime event #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/BQ5bt6jWdD— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 21, 2017
Now just minutes away from totality in Jefferson City and it's starting to get dark. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2ESmxWebiF— Matt Weller (@MattWeller_) August 21, 2017
Look down! Cool shadows from the solar eclipse right under the trees. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/k21ygHCcPX— Stephanie Sandoval (@newsbysteph) August 21, 2017
Holy cow. That was awesome. #comoeclipse #PathofTotality pic.twitter.com/iXZKJsacBY— Sarah Hutchins (@sarhutch) August 21, 2017
It's almost here!! #Eclipse2017 #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/rFtc4CdoZn— Sarah Trott (@sarahtrottTV) August 21, 2017
Drone sighting at Gans Creek #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/nF71rf7Ygv— Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017
Boonville, we have totality. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/lN6kgRArP4— Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017
The light filtering through the trees is making crescent shapes as we near totality of the #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5sq0zIGllG— Eric Yount (@ericwyount) August 21, 2017
@RockBridgeHS is loving #CoMoEclipse! pic.twitter.com/jDwUyFMxCL— Jennifer Rukstad (@RBHSMast) August 21, 2017
Rick Coy & Tom Brewer wear a halo and jester hat to poke fun at today's #eclipse festivities "in case the sun doesn't come back." @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dAMLSeHUeR— Sarah Trott (@sarahtrottTV) August 21, 2017
Bebe Turner and Donna Liptak made the trip from Houston to catch the #ShowMeEclipse. They're certainly making a statement here @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/FVAVkCOI0B— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 21, 2017
A trick if you want to take a cell phone photo of the eclipse: use a selfie camera & point your camera at the sun. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5vCNNH8LYQ— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
Temp at Gans park has dropped 4 degrees in an hour since partial began #ShowMeEclipse #eclipse— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 21, 2017
Traffic is very light right now...I-70 E/W and US 63 N/S have few cars on the road leading up to totality! @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse— Tyler Emery (@tyleremery_news) August 21, 2017
And the viewing of the eclipse begins! Make sure you're using those eclipse glasses. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/kerPQ1EuQI— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
Even though there are free eclipse glasees, people have used different methods to watch the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RoOcbAmTOs— Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017
Soo many cumulus clouds right now...but it's still mostly visible from Gans. About 2/3rd covered now. #ShowMeEclipse #eclipse— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 21, 2017
Boonville had expected the eclipse to create a big crowd. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0HyD67eW2f— Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017
Holy crap, this is beautiful! Don't forget to look down!!!! #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/GCLzQG1vSc— Kodi Gaddis (@KodiGaddis) August 21, 2017
HA HA HA I’ve blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nZCoqBlSTe— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017
Final touches being made before the balloon is attached to the pipeline & ready for launch @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0xeYEz070f— Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 21, 2017
Members of the AK BalloonSAT team test the parachute that will slow the pipeline down once the balloon pops at about 90,000 ft @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/360DQelkwG— Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 21, 2017
Gov @EricGreitens & I practicing for #MoEclipse #Eclipse2017 - protect your eyes, everybody! Wear those glasses! pic.twitter.com/w3LngpOlgy— Sheena Greitens (@SheenaGreitens) August 21, 2017
#LiveFromMadrasOR: We have #DiamondRing! Last bright flash of sun + emerging view of the corona encircling the moon. #Eclipse2017 #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/dfHUx7U8QU— Exploratorium (@exploratorium) August 21, 2017
#ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/77wsNsvFzy— Char Miller (@millerchar1020) August 21, 2017
People have been showing up since 5:30 a.m. for a spot to watch the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ui4I2koTQa— Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017
Our #ShowMeEclipse has officially begun! Tune in 2 @KOMUnews from now til 2 o'clock to see @komuSydney and I along with the rest of the team pic.twitter.com/dAGRsA7Yju— Jordan Berger (@JordanGBerger) August 21, 2017
One man from Texas flew into Boonville to watch the eclipse with a welding helmet. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2akhKgRVjo— Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017
With a little under an hour before totality the sky above Francis Quadrangle at @Mizzou is a little cloudy. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/MGRxGMu3KN— Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) August 21, 2017
Many people I've spoken with planned to watch the eclipse in St. Joe, MO but came to Boonville instead for better weather @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/H5rjv8DgbS— Jasmine Ramirez (@jasminenicole_r) August 21, 2017
The moon is the real star of the #eclipse ! Learn more about this 16th c calendar and how eclipses are predicted: https://t.co/mdZwdt9FTx pic.twitter.com/ymnrkVKvV1— SmithsonianLibraries (@SILibraries) August 21, 2017
.@SKY8KOMU8 is flying high above mid-Missouri right now! @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/34ZPPMtdvX— Jacob Cavaiani (@jcavaiani) August 21, 2017
Jimmy Butler used a piece of glass from a welding helmet as a solar protector for his phone. He hopes it works. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/wsYQKWHnMW— Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017
Galo posted signs on his car warning about the dangers of staring directly at the sun during the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/OVLaOCsMoh— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
Wow, people really did travel internationally for the #ShowMeEclipse! Galo is from Mexico. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/A5ONejbt80— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
Boonville airport is starting to get crowded as people arrive to watch the eclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/o7d2iCVrm0— Jasmine Ramirez (@jasminenicole_r) August 21, 2017
Everybody at Cosmo Park is looking up as eclipse totality nears. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/uiiCCq7Xt6— Abby Breidenbach (@AbbyBreidenbach) August 21, 2017
Jason Capriotti of Milwaukee is using an amateur camera with a special lens to capture the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/o8I6GHczMn— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
Abhi Ghosh of Chicago is photographing different stages of the eclipse. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/s7LWHHFAEj— Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017
There is already a crowd here at the Quad on the @Mizzou campus. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse m pic.twitter.com/QoqOLkrWC0— Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) August 21, 2017
This 'Ecliptoglass' viewer was used by Frederick Irving and his parents to view the 1927 total #eclipse #Eclipse2017 https://t.co/fyxFLsL0ic pic.twitter.com/QbD6JIdcyy— Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) August 21, 2017
#LiveFromMadrasOR: A beautiful crescent coming in through the partial #eclipse phase. Eagerly expecting totality to begin at 10:19am ?? pic.twitter.com/F1K4OZpW3o— Exploratorium (@exploratorium) August 21, 2017
The #ShowMeEclipse has officially begun over Jefferson City. Here's the view through a pair of KOMU's #ShowMeEclipse shades @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/GFrWxgdASa— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 21, 2017
Columbia police are handing out eclipse glasses, but they say most people already have a pair ready to go. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qS28lWq9Ib— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
It's happening!!! #ShowMeEclipse #eclipse— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 21, 2017
Lines are forming for many of the food trucks here at Casmo park @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dzfxrfMilZ— Lindsay Hornecker (@ljhornecker) August 21, 2017
Columbia MO - look for 1st contact in the next minute! (With your eclipse glasses, of course!) https://t.co/40PG155eDy #eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/94JywiTFci— eclipse2017 (@eclipse2017) August 21, 2017
It's getting a little cloudy at Carnahan Quad. Hopefully it will clear up soon.#ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/qf5jLc9fqf— Dev???? (@Devon_yarbrough) August 21, 2017
Coming to you live, from mostly sunny Columbia, MO! Got our spot picked out @FlatBranchPub #mowx #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/qhsoZCBkAV— Chris Brame (@wxborn) August 21, 2017
Patrick Severns of Abingdon, IL looks at the sun through solar-safe binoculars. He says he can see some sunspots. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/SZpctirUlH— Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017
People wait in in line for these limited edition stamps just hours before #ShowMeEclipse. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/yFashmnsar— Matt Weller (@MattWeller_) August 21, 2017
Found this adorable girl selling homemade eclipse art on her driveway. Future scientist at work! #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/3IPnR6iWC5— Sara Shipley Hiles (@saraship) August 21, 2017
Definitely more of a crowd now at Gans Creek #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fWO8Ubehuu— Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017
David from Minnesota has invested in high quality gear and has been preparing for 4 years. pic.twitter.com/z4wobWsStl— Jacob Seus (@jacobseus) August 21, 2017
Today at 2:25pmET / 11:25amPT @LRO_NASA, our spacecraft orbiting the Moon, will take an image of Earth. Say cheese! #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/50RuQ3Du2y— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) August 21, 2017
Chancellor Cartwright gets the latest from Mizzou's own @Stardustspeck on the upcoming eclipse. #EclipseAtMU #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/SiRAjVLxx1— Mizzou (@Mizzou) August 21, 2017
9 cameras collecting video & photos are connected to the pipeline using duct tape, hot glue, pool noodles, string, foam & wire @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/KE7AkRswCD— Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 21, 2017
4 Arkansas schools spent the past months building a pipeline to launch a balloon that will collect data during the #SolarEclispe @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/j0OFe9QYUq— Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 21, 2017
Latitude settings on the telescope #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/qTsZIT3vHo— Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017
John came all the way from Maine. His mother took him to the last eclipse 48 years ago. Today is her 90th birthday! pic.twitter.com/QAKOiVU2rd— Jacob Seus (@jacobseus) August 21, 2017
3rd grade Eclipse day fun: galaxy slime!! #lovemyjob @LEEexplorers #comoeclipse pic.twitter.com/jinU3JdSVc— Ms. Alina J. Kloss (@MsKloss_) August 21, 2017
Jim Allen of Austin, TX attached this telescope to a flat-screen TV in the blue tent behind him. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/qseBOUXr7b— Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017
People building #ShowMeEclipse viewers from shoeboxes @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Iv8Mf3U57R— Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017
Gary Kasten bought his telescope just this past week knowing nothing about telescopes. Now, he's ready for the #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/AnCvLU7MgI— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 21, 2017
David Wynia of Watertown, MN adjusts the focus on a camera, which is connected to an iPad and monitoring the progress of the #ShowMeEclipse. pic.twitter.com/ioVZrjeXuU— Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017
Best chances for clearer skies will be southeast of HWY 54. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/2ftSzyQlQJ— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) August 21, 2017
Pretty sophisticated setup here: telescope, finderscope and 2 cameras. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/zRMqrVjk4f— Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017
Lunch is already starting for some #ShowMeEclipse watchers. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/PYazLJtQqA— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
Some parents are keeping the kiddos entertained at Cosmo Park's playground until the eclipse starts. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DACh4WQv3d— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
Rodney Rapp is attaching his camera to his telescope. He and his wife came to CoMo from Wakita, OK to view the total #Eclipse2017 @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/IeV5JvFBYE— Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017
From 1999 UK #Stamps #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/AR1CYU1iB6— Framerstamp (@Framerstamp) August 21, 2017
The red carpet has been rolled out for the #ShowMeEclipse! @JordanGBerger and I are in Jefferson City until 2 pm today! pic.twitter.com/q83mpgpw5g— Sydney Jackson (@komuSydney) August 21, 2017
Special eclipse postage stamps are also for sale today. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/aTMugeTuRd— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
Tons of eclipse t shirts for sale at Cosmo Park today #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/1RI8Andtr2— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
CoMo CVB marketed Gans Creek as the spot for "eclipse enthusiasts." Here are some of the telescopes people are using @KOMUnews #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/RDiqR2qWcd— Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017
@komunews This is just one of many massive telescopes out at Gans. #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/h8RZHtW1r5— Megan Judy (@MeganEJudy) August 21, 2017
Traffic is starting to get a little backed up here at Cosmo Park #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Dijw1iEZaa— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
Wanna great way to cool off before the #ShowMeEclipse? As me and @komuSydney found, the Missouri Capital Building has you covered! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0itMLgdnvA— Jordan Berger (@JordanGBerger) August 21, 2017
The Milne family is decked out in NASA t shirts and a Bob Ross t shirt! #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/VTRHepjayq— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
This guy wanted to check out the #eclipse today! (Don't try this at home, use approved eclipse glasses today. This… https://t.co/RyG57ljwcs pic.twitter.com/ysp6020Yl0— St. Croix Farm (@stcroixfarm) August 21, 2017
It's a little warm today, but #ShowMeEclipse watchers are making the best of it by finding shade and setting up tents/umbrellas. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/j62NQzTlyO— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
People have traveled from Maine, Boston, Louisiana, Illinois, Arkansas, Minnesota and Texas to be at the Gans Creek Recreation Area.— Jacob Seus (@jacobseus) August 21, 2017
Solar Eclipse seen from Space. #SolarEclispe2017 #EclipseGlasses #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/E1KMPnqOMw— Jonah Berger (@AstroJonah) August 21, 2017
#Eyes on the #eclipse: Serious damage can occur from staring at the #sun. https://t.co/yH05kyWIZx pic.twitter.com/jP5qXagjMW— Mayo Clinic (@MayoClinic) August 21, 2017
— Sarah Trott (@sarahtrottTV) August 21, 2017
Observers in many places sketched the 1878 #eclipse. Courtesy of Astronomical and Meteorological Observations, XXII, U.S. Naval Observatory. pic.twitter.com/BDoRiLzq6Z— amhistorymuseum (@amhistorymuseum) August 21, 2017
How to watch the #eclipse SAFELY! https://t.co/G5a892oEXE pic.twitter.com/VYFa8jPxYC— NASA Goddard Images (@NASAGoddardPix) August 21, 2017
The Niermeier family made eclipse t-shirts using bleach and plates. They came all the way from Indiana! #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/kiRfWv1Mmq— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
If you haven't bought your solar eclipse glasses yet, there are still some free ones at booths at Cosmo Park! #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/MIrnASAjAd— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
Be smart like #Lewis&Clark and friends. Be sure to wear your #ShowMeEclipse glasses before you look at the sun. Happy viewing!! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/gpTS8s4XBp— Jordan Berger (@JordanGBerger) August 21, 2017
Good morning! I'm at Cosmo Park where the parking lots are starting to fill up for #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/CBwmEyrfsQ— Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017
There's also live music. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/6bVm5x4Pxq— Stephanie Sandoval (@newsbysteph) August 21, 2017
A crowd is already forming here in Jefferson City for the #ShowMeEclipse! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ui59ZFQgTw— Sydney Jackson (@komuSydney) August 21, 2017
We're all stocked up and ready to go! Can't wait for #SolarEclipse2017 #SolarEclipse #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/zKWLg0qAx3— Columbia College (@ColumbiaColg) August 21, 2017
Here's a look at today's festivities! @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/CEypq4iEyH— Stephanie Sandoval (@newsbysteph)