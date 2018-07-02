Eclipse live blog: photos and video from the field

By: Annie Hammock, KOMU Interactive Director and Danielle Katz, Daniel Perreault and Mica Soellner, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

COLUMBIA - Clouds dissipated enough for many people in mid-Missouri to get a good view of the total solar eclipse. Crowds gathered at Cosmo Park cheered as the moon covered the sun and the solar corona appeared.

Thousand of people gathered at meeting points around the region, including Jefferson City, Gans Creek Recreation Area, Boonville and Fulton.

Viewer photos and video appear below in reverse chronological order with the newest on top. You can see more images in our viewer photo gallery.

Fulton High School students enjoyed time watching the #TotalEclipse. Squeals, claps & cheering could be heard during totality @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EvmjI3vvPv — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 21, 2017

Welcomed Cornerstone students to Naval Observatory to witness the wonder of our universe in motion. Fun & educational event! #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/gFl7W5MuJ4 — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 21, 2017

More spectacular photos of the total solar eclipse from Boonville, Mo. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5THVFsggWF — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017

Traffic was backed up for a little bit at Cosmo Park, but it's starting to clear. Next stop for me is I-70 ??#ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

My fav part of #eclipse: public spaces filled w/people, talking science, sharing telescopes, experiencing wonder of the universe. #SciComm — Tessa Hill (@Tessa_M_Hill) August 21, 2017

The owner of a kettle-corn food truck says today has been great for business. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/CmFnYB6XuE — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

The camera on the left was used for landscape shots of the eclipse and the two on the right were for close ups. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fV0F1SpLQs — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) August 21, 2017

@KOMUnews It was AWESOME site to see, I do remember the 1979 eclipse, I was 16 years old. Hopefully everyone got to see it!!! — Esperanza Lopez (@Esperan12809205) August 21, 2017

Li Chen, a student at @Mizzou, had three cameras set up to take pictures of the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/cnQBfFnZfA — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) August 21, 2017

Swartz also allowed me to use her pin-hole camera. It really works. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qTpCaPHQoO — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) August 21, 2017

Steven Guy from Minneapolis said nothing could have fully prepared him for the experience of totality. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/hLFPsbwOXL — Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017

Three-year-old Astrid is decked out in her NASA shirt for the #TotalEclipse. Her dad worked on the Arkansas BalloonSAT. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/eHQTqPssKr — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 21, 2017

Cicadas chirped, people cheered and the columns lit up as the moon crossed over the sun above Francis Quadrangle. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rVwbK00vod — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) August 21, 2017

The quad burst into cheers, the cicadas came to life, bats started flying and the whole thing was surreal and beautiful. #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/cUIN0fPekI — Rachel Wegner (@rachelannwegner) August 21, 2017

Cheers were heard across Columbia as the moon and not the clouds covered the sun at the moment of totality. #Eclipse2017 #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/4t6wweZIjS — Charles Minshew (@charlesminshew) August 21, 2017

#showmeeclipse (Great) Grandpa Bob Shryock seeing his first total solar eclipse at age 93. pic.twitter.com/avMImSBLql — Shana Farr (@shanafarr) August 21, 2017

There are still plenty of people staying around for the rest of the #ShowMeEclipse after totality @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0cbjkc80SK — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 21, 2017

#ShowMeEclipse 99% doesn't even come close to touching totality pic.twitter.com/GH0pj0SZde — Andrew Perez (@andrewscperez) August 21, 2017

Crowds are starting to clear at Cosmo Park, but some are sticking around for live music that starts in a little. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jClkh9aGbT — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

Dan Heckler from Columbus, Ohio, got this picture right before the total eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jNLLWMPtFy — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017

Look at the difference in the brightness of the sky during and after the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Kw2M60e1zB — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017

If you ever have a chance to be in a #pathoftotality, I highly recommend it. Five stars. #showmeeclipse pic.twitter.com/CaB5WCaDXs — Jen Lee Reeves (@jenleereeves) August 21, 2017

Five minute countdown compared with totality. Animal behavior at the Godon household indicates lunar attraction!#eclipse2017 #CoMoEclipse pic.twitter.com/mErVD2yBtY — Janet Godon (@JanetGodonCPRD) August 21, 2017

Many people are eager to snap a pic of this once in a lifetime event #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/BQ5bt6jWdD — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 21, 2017

Now just minutes away from totality in Jefferson City and it's starting to get dark. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2ESmxWebiF — Matt Weller (@MattWeller_) August 21, 2017

Look down! Cool shadows from the solar eclipse right under the trees. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/k21ygHCcPX — Stephanie Sandoval (@newsbysteph) August 21, 2017

The light filtering through the trees is making crescent shapes as we near totality of the #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5sq0zIGllG — Eric Yount (@ericwyount) August 21, 2017

Rick Coy & Tom Brewer wear a halo and jester hat to poke fun at today's #eclipse festivities "in case the sun doesn't come back." @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dAMLSeHUeR — Sarah Trott (@sarahtrottTV) August 21, 2017

Bebe Turner and Donna Liptak made the trip from Houston to catch the #ShowMeEclipse. They're certainly making a statement here @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/FVAVkCOI0B — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 21, 2017

A trick if you want to take a cell phone photo of the eclipse: use a selfie camera & point your camera at the sun. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5vCNNH8LYQ — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

Temp at Gans park has dropped 4 degrees in an hour since partial began #ShowMeEclipse #eclipse — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 21, 2017

Traffic is very light right now...I-70 E/W and US 63 N/S have few cars on the road leading up to totality! @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse — Tyler Emery (@tyleremery_news) August 21, 2017

And the viewing of the eclipse begins! Make sure you're using those eclipse glasses. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/kerPQ1EuQI — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

Even though there are free eclipse glasees, people have used different methods to watch the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RoOcbAmTOs — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017

Soo many cumulus clouds right now...but it's still mostly visible from Gans. About 2/3rd covered now. #ShowMeEclipse #eclipse — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 21, 2017

Eclipse going on. Go outside! #comoeclipse A post shared by -Mel. (@melwolverson) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Boonville had expected the eclipse to create a big crowd. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0HyD67eW2f — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017

Holy crap, this is beautiful! Don't forget to look down!!!! #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/GCLzQG1vSc — Kodi Gaddis (@KodiGaddis) August 21, 2017

HA HA HA I’ve blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nZCoqBlSTe — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017

Final touches being made before the balloon is attached to the pipeline & ready for launch @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0xeYEz070f — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 21, 2017

Members of the AK BalloonSAT team test the parachute that will slow the pipeline down once the balloon pops at about 90,000 ft @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/360DQelkwG — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 21, 2017

People have been showing up since 5:30 a.m. for a spot to watch the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ui4I2koTQa — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017

People have been showing up since 5:30 a.m. for a spot to watch the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ui4I2koTQa — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017

Our #ShowMeEclipse has officially begun! Tune in 2 @KOMUnews from now til 2 o'clock to see @komuSydney and I along with the rest of the team pic.twitter.com/dAGRsA7Yju — Jordan Berger (@JordanGBerger) August 21, 2017

One man from Texas flew into Boonville to watch the eclipse with a welding helmet. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2akhKgRVjo — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) August 21, 2017

With a little under an hour before totality the sky above Francis Quadrangle at @Mizzou is a little cloudy. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/MGRxGMu3KN — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) August 21, 2017

Many people I've spoken with planned to watch the eclipse in St. Joe, MO but came to Boonville instead for better weather @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/H5rjv8DgbS — Jasmine Ramirez (@jasminenicole_r) August 21, 2017

The moon is the real star of the #eclipse ! Learn more about this 16th c calendar and how eclipses are predicted: https://t.co/mdZwdt9FTx pic.twitter.com/ymnrkVKvV1 — SmithsonianLibraries (@SILibraries) August 21, 2017

Jimmy Butler used a piece of glass from a welding helmet as a solar protector for his phone. He hopes it works. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/wsYQKWHnMW — Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017

Galo posted signs on his car warning about the dangers of staring directly at the sun during the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/OVLaOCsMoh — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

Wow, people really did travel internationally for the #ShowMeEclipse! Galo is from Mexico. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/A5ONejbt80 — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

Boonville airport is starting to get crowded as people arrive to watch the eclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/o7d2iCVrm0 — Jasmine Ramirez (@jasminenicole_r) August 21, 2017

Everybody at Cosmo Park is looking up as eclipse totality nears. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/uiiCCq7Xt6 — Abby Breidenbach (@AbbyBreidenbach) August 21, 2017

Jason Capriotti of Milwaukee is using an amateur camera with a special lens to capture the eclipse. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/o8I6GHczMn — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

Abhi Ghosh of Chicago is photographing different stages of the eclipse. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/s7LWHHFAEj — Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017

There is already a crowd here at the Quad on the @Mizzou campus. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse m pic.twitter.com/QoqOLkrWC0 — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) August 21, 2017

This 'Ecliptoglass' viewer was used by Frederick Irving and his parents to view the 1927 total #eclipse #Eclipse2017 https://t.co/fyxFLsL0ic pic.twitter.com/QbD6JIdcyy — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) August 21, 2017

#LiveFromMadrasOR: A beautiful crescent coming in through the partial #eclipse phase. Eagerly expecting totality to begin at 10:19am ?? pic.twitter.com/F1K4OZpW3o — Exploratorium (@exploratorium) August 21, 2017

The #ShowMeEclipse has officially begun over Jefferson City. Here's the view through a pair of KOMU's #ShowMeEclipse shades @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/GFrWxgdASa — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 21, 2017

Columbia police are handing out eclipse glasses, but they say most people already have a pair ready to go. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qS28lWq9Ib — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

Lines are forming for many of the food trucks here at Casmo park @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dzfxrfMilZ — Lindsay Hornecker (@ljhornecker) August 21, 2017

Columbia MO - look for 1st contact in the next minute! (With your eclipse glasses, of course!) https://t.co/40PG155eDy #eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/94JywiTFci — eclipse2017 (@eclipse2017) August 21, 2017

It's getting a little cloudy at Carnahan Quad. Hopefully it will clear up soon.#ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/qf5jLc9fqf — Dev???? (@Devon_yarbrough) August 21, 2017

Patrick Severns of Abingdon, IL looks at the sun through solar-safe binoculars. He says he can see some sunspots. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/SZpctirUlH — Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017

People wait in in line for these limited edition stamps just hours before #ShowMeEclipse. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/yFashmnsar — Matt Weller (@MattWeller_) August 21, 2017

Found this adorable girl selling homemade eclipse art on her driveway. Future scientist at work! #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/3IPnR6iWC5 — Sara Shipley Hiles (@saraship) August 21, 2017

Definitely more of a crowd now at Gans Creek #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fWO8Ubehuu — Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017

David from Minnesota has invested in high quality gear and has been preparing for 4 years. pic.twitter.com/z4wobWsStl — Jacob Seus (@jacobseus) August 21, 2017

Today at 2:25pmET / 11:25amPT @LRO_NASA, our spacecraft orbiting the Moon, will take an image of Earth. Say cheese! #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/50RuQ3Du2y — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) August 21, 2017

9 cameras collecting video & photos are connected to the pipeline using duct tape, hot glue, pool noodles, string, foam & wire @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/KE7AkRswCD — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 21, 2017

4 Arkansas schools spent the past months building a pipeline to launch a balloon that will collect data during the #SolarEclispe @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/j0OFe9QYUq — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 21, 2017

John came all the way from Maine. His mother took him to the last eclipse 48 years ago. Today is her 90th birthday! pic.twitter.com/QAKOiVU2rd — Jacob Seus (@jacobseus) August 21, 2017

Jim Allen of Austin, TX attached this telescope to a flat-screen TV in the blue tent behind him. @KOMUnews #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/qseBOUXr7b — Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017

Gary Kasten bought his telescope just this past week knowing nothing about telescopes. Now, he's ready for the #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/AnCvLU7MgI — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 21, 2017

David Wynia of Watertown, MN adjusts the focus on a camera, which is connected to an iPad and monitoring the progress of the #ShowMeEclipse. pic.twitter.com/ioVZrjeXuU — Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017

Some parents are keeping the kiddos entertained at Cosmo Park's playground until the eclipse starts. #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DACh4WQv3d — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

Rodney Rapp is attaching his camera to his telescope. He and his wife came to CoMo from Wakita, OK to view the total #Eclipse2017 @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/IeV5JvFBYE — Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017

The red carpet has been rolled out for the #ShowMeEclipse! @JordanGBerger and I are in Jefferson City until 2 pm today! pic.twitter.com/q83mpgpw5g — Sydney Jackson (@komuSydney) August 21, 2017

Tons of eclipse t shirts for sale at Cosmo Park today #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/1RI8Andtr2 — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

CoMo CVB marketed Gans Creek as the spot for "eclipse enthusiasts." Here are some of the telescopes people are using @KOMUnews #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/RDiqR2qWcd — Tess Vrbin (@tess_m_vrbin) August 21, 2017

@komunews This is just one of many massive telescopes out at Gans. #ShowMeEclipse pic.twitter.com/h8RZHtW1r5 — Megan Judy (@MeganEJudy) August 21, 2017

Traffic is starting to get a little backed up here at Cosmo Park #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Dijw1iEZaa — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

Wanna great way to cool off before the #ShowMeEclipse? As me and @komuSydney found, the Missouri Capital Building has you covered! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0itMLgdnvA — Jordan Berger (@JordanGBerger) August 21, 2017

The Milne family is decked out in NASA t shirts and a Bob Ross t shirt! #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/VTRHepjayq — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

This guy wanted to check out the #eclipse today! (Don't try this at home, use approved eclipse glasses today. This… https://t.co/RyG57ljwcs pic.twitter.com/ysp6020Yl0 — St. Croix Farm (@stcroixfarm) August 21, 2017

It's a little warm today, but #ShowMeEclipse watchers are making the best of it by finding shade and setting up tents/umbrellas. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/j62NQzTlyO — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

People have traveled from Maine, Boston, Louisiana, Illinois, Arkansas, Minnesota and Texas to be at the Gans Creek Recreation Area. — Jacob Seus (@jacobseus) August 21, 2017

— Sarah Trott (@sarahtrottTV) August 21, 2017

Observers in many places sketched the 1878 #eclipse. Courtesy of Astronomical and Meteorological Observations, XXII, U.S. Naval Observatory. pic.twitter.com/BDoRiLzq6Z — amhistorymuseum (@amhistorymuseum) August 21, 2017

The Niermeier family made eclipse t-shirts using bleach and plates. They came all the way from Indiana! #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/kiRfWv1Mmq — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

If you haven't bought your solar eclipse glasses yet, there are still some free ones at booths at Cosmo Park! #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/MIrnASAjAd — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

Be smart like #Lewis&Clark and friends. Be sure to wear your #ShowMeEclipse glasses before you look at the sun. Happy viewing!! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/gpTS8s4XBp — Jordan Berger (@JordanGBerger) August 21, 2017

Good morning! I'm at Cosmo Park where the parking lots are starting to fill up for #ShowMeEclipse @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/CBwmEyrfsQ — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) August 21, 2017

A crowd is already forming here in Jefferson City for the #ShowMeEclipse! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ui59ZFQgTw — Sydney Jackson (@komuSydney) August 21, 2017