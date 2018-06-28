Ecology Restoration Project To Begin This Fall
COLUMBIA - Parks and Recreation will begin to renovate land that an old sewer plant currently occupies. This land is just off of Forum Boulevard and next to the MKT Trail. This is an area that floods a lot because it is near where the Hinkson Creek and Flat Branch Creek meet.
The main goal of the restoration is to create an area for storm water to go.
There is still an old pump station on the land, and Parks and Rec. want to tear part of that down and create an observation area.
Parks and Rec. has talked to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife services, and expect more wildlife, namely birds and fish, to live in this area.
There has also been some talk going on with the University of Missouri. Parks and Rec. wants to find out if MU would be interested in having students come and do research. A professor is expected to contact Parks and Rec. on Friday.
Parks and Rec. is able to do all of this because of a $40,000 grant from 3M. People who work for 3M will get a chance to participate in the restoration, by planting trees and digging up weeds. Parks and Rec. expect construction to take between 6 and 10 months. It all depends on the weather. It also plans to break ground on the project this fall.
