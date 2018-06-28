Economic program helps exports from small Missouri companies

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — Small and medium-sized Missouri companies interested in exporting their products overseas could get a boost from a state economic program.

State officials were in Joplin last week to discuss the State Trade & Export Promotion, which offers grants to encourage companies to consider new overseas markets.

The Joplin Globe reported the U.S. Small Business Administration announced in February that Missouri would receive $634,000 toward STEP.

The program focuses on one part of the world for market development each year.

This year's target is the Middle East, specifically the United Arab Emirates.

American Ramp Co., one of the largest skate park and ramp manufacturers in the country, is in Joplin.

Brandon Robinson, an official with the company, said the program prompted American Ramp to consider the Middle East as a market.