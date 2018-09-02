Ed Robb Memorial Fund for Public Safety Brings Life-Saving Devices

BOONE COUNTY — Former Presiding Commissioner Ed Robb continues to have a positive impact on Boone County. The Ed Robb Memorial Fund for Public Safety, raised $3,400 within its first three months of existence.

The fund was created to honor Robb's dedication, supporting the development of public safety practices after the presiding Commissioner's passing in September of 2011.

Robb's wife, Rosa, presented the check to Boone County Treasurer Nicole Galloway with the request that the money be spent to purchase automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for County Government buildings.

"This is really important," Rosa said. "It is the last real thing I can do to honor my husband."

The donation allowed Boone County to purchase three of the devices as well as plaques to place by each defibrillator to commemorate Ed Robb's life and his dedication to Boone County.

AEDs are used in cases when life-threatening cardiac irregularities may lead to cardiac arrest. In cases when the heartbeat is too fast or chaotic, the shock delivered by the defibrillator can serve as a regulator. The automated device, when connected to the victim via electrodes placed on the outside of the chest, can detect if the symptoms can be treated with shock. If shock is warranted, the defibrillator will then instruct the user how to proceed. These devices are designed to be used by persons who have been properly trained.

CPR and equipment usage training will be offered through Boone County Fire Protection District to Boone County employees. Each participant who completes training will be given an American Heart Association certification.

CPR training is considered an essential part of the training process because research has shown that it is imperative for patients who have "flat lined" to receive CPR prior to the use of a defibrillator.