Education choice rally fills Capitol rotunda

JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of students, parents and school representatives packed the State Capitol Rotunda on Thursday to promote and celebrate student education options.

The rally was a part of National School Choice Week. The group National School Choice Week believes parents should be aware of different types of schools that can best meet their child's educational needs.

Kennedy Cooper, a Summit Christian Academy student, said she is a product of the education choice.

"I think it's really important that parents get a choice in their children's school. Especially for me because I originally went to a different school but I found a home at Summit Christian Academy and it's really something I'm passionate about," she said.

Peter Franzen, Children Education Alliance of Missouri director, said many parents are searching for different education options.

"In Missouri, we have situations in many districts where entire schools are basically failing and for many other families the problem is that the school their child attends doesn't fit the needs of the child," Franzen said.

The rally included speakers and songs from school choirs.

Twenty schools were represented at the rally. Franzen said the National Education Choice Week is held every January.