Education Foundation to Discuss Digital Learning Policies

JEFFERSON CITY - The Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation plans to discuss new policies for digital learning in Missouri Thursday at the Missouri State Capitol.

The meeting will discuss problems with digital learning system in the state.

Missouri set a goal to rank among the top 10 in the nation in digital learning by 2020, but a new study by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation found some issues with the current digital learning system.

Missouri's current system only allows some K-12 students to access coursework online, but the Missouri Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation hopes to broaden the access to more students in the future.

The report also gives some recommendations that state policy makers could use to establish a modem to make a digital learning system available to all Missouri students.

Daniel P. Mehan, president of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Missouri's current digital learning policy is out-of-date.

"Missouri is not among the 29 states that allow full-time online public schools," Mehan said. "If we hope to keep pace with the changing landscape in education, we need to start by opening up virtual pathways to give our students more options for learning and success."

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m in the House Lounge on the third floor of the Missouri Capitol's west wing.