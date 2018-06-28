Education Group Launches Ad Campaign to Oppose Tax Cut

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri National Education Association announced Tuesday it will air television advertisements to oppose House Bill 253, an income tax cut bill.

The group said the ads will hopefully compel Missourians to call their lawmakers and urge them to vote to sustain Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of the legislation.

The radio, television and web commercials will air until the beginning of the veto session on Sep. 11.