COLUMBIA — New solutions hope to introduce more staff to substitute teacher vacancies across Missouri.
Monday afternoon, the State Board of Education met to give final approval to SB 681, which lowered college credit hours requirements for substitute teachers from 60 to 36.
Hours later, the Columbia Public Schools Board of Education voted on a plan to increase pay for its substitute teachers.
Standard substitute teachers for CPS will receive a raise of $5 for their daily rate, for a total of $90. Certified substitute teachers will be paid $100 a day.
The Columbia chapter of the National Education Association has some concerns about the reduction of required college credit hours.
"Essentially a sophomore in college could be in charge of a classroom, and I am not sure that is necessarily the best solution," said Noelle Gilzow, president of the CMNEA.
Gilzow preferred the plan for paying substitutes better as an incentive.
"That's a good option for recruitment, and hopefully retention too," she said. "We hope to attract quality candidates through higher wages."
The HR department for Columbia Public Schools shared compelling data recognizing better pay rates for substitute teachers at neighboring and comparable school districts.
"Columbia Public Schools is on the bottom of base pay for substitutes in comparison to surrounding districts and comparable districts," said Michelle Holz. "We are losing substitutes to neighboring districts such as Jefferson City, Boonville, and Southern Boone."
Still, Holz also said comparable districts are not at 100% "fill rates" despite offering higher rates. Now, CPS hopes to better compete for its share of candidates.