Educators visit Columbia to learn more about black history

Columbia - Slavery, Jim Crow laws and the civil rights movement are a few of many topics teachers are learning about and discussing during the Teaching Black History Conference at Battle High School.

200 educators from around the country are in Columbia to learn more about teaching black history in K-12 schools. Workshops, seminars and resources will be available to help teachers expand their knowledge.

The conference began Friday with informative resources like a mobile museum, booths and children's books to help teachers.

Exhibitor Khalid el-Hakim brought his mobile museum, "Black History Mobile 101" to inspire and make visitors be inquisitive.

"It's crucial to understand the contributions of the African-American experience," said el-Hakim.

The conference continues Saturday from 9 to 4.

The event is open to the public and registration is at the door.